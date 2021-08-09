Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

August 9, 2021
Artistic piece celebrating NASA's Jupiter Mission, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy NASA/JPL-Caltech, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Aug. 7-8.

Studying Jupiter, space from Southern Utah

Dr. Candice Hansen-Koharcheck studying images of Jupiter, St. George, Utah, July 2021 | Photo by Adele Park, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — It’s possible to be part of a NASA space mission without being an astronaut or even a scientist. More remarkably, this can be done from the comfort of one’s home in Southern Utah. Ivins resident Dr. Candice Hansen-Koharcheck is inviting all interested parties to participate in the imaging project for the Juno spacecraft currently orbiting Jupiter.

‘I was facing years in prison’: St. George mom chronicles recovery journey

Malory Ruesch at Café Feellove, St. George, Utah, Aug. 4, 2021 | Photo by David Dudley, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — While writing the introduction to her forthcoming book, “The Way in 90 Days,” recovering addict Malory Ruesch had a full-circle moment.

Man charged with aggravated attempted murder following brutal stabbing at office after midnight

St. George Police patrol vehicle, St. George, Utah, Jan. 26, 2018 | File photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The man accused in a brutal beating of a woman at a shuttle office early Thursday morning appeared in court facing multiple charges, including aggravated attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

Drowsy driving causes a series of crashes on I-15; one dead 

A view of the damage sustained by the Nissan Rogue after colliding with the back of a semi-tractor trailer, New Harmony, Utah, Aug. 8, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the New Harmony Fire Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGEFour vehicles traveling northbound on I-15 were involved in a string of related crashes on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of one driver.

Request from registered sex offender to change taxi driver ordinance raises bigger questions

(L-R) Enoch residents Rona and Jamie Sherman appear before the Cedar City Council to discuss its taxi cab ordinance, Cedar City, Utah, June 2, 2021 | Photo by E. George Goold, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A local resident’s request to the Cedar City Council for an exemption to one of its ordinances has raised the question of when – or if – a convicted sex offender who has since served their time and been crime-free should be allowed to have the same freedoms to pursue a living as other citizens.

