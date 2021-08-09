Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Artistic piece celebrating NASA's Jupiter Mission, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy NASA/JPL-Caltech, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Aug. 7-8.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — It’s possible to be part of a NASA space mission without being an astronaut or even a scientist. More remarkably, this can be done from the comfort of one’s home in Southern Utah. Ivins resident Dr. Candice Hansen-Koharcheck is inviting all interested parties to participate in the imaging project for the Juno spacecraft currently orbiting Jupiter.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — While writing the introduction to her forthcoming book, “The Way in 90 Days,” recovering addict Malory Ruesch had a full-circle moment.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — The man accused in a brutal beating of a woman at a shuttle office early Thursday morning appeared in court facing multiple charges, including aggravated attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Four vehicles traveling northbound on I-15 were involved in a string of related crashes on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of one driver.

Read complete story here.

CEDAR CITY — A local resident’s request to the Cedar City Council for an exemption to one of its ordinances has raised the question of when – or if – a convicted sex offender who has since served their time and been crime-free should be allowed to have the same freedoms to pursue a living as other citizens.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.