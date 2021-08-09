Letter to the Editor: Knee-jerk responses to pandemic health measures are childish and selfish

Stock image | Photo by LanaStock/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

OPINION — Regarding the Aug. 5 article on St. George News about the Washington County commissioners passing a resolution against public health mandates and lockdowns, this seems more of a solution in search of a problem.

I am not aware of anyone, especially in state government, proposing any such measures. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, a frequent target of right-wing critics, is not calling for any lockdowns, and besides, the federal government has limited authority to require universal mandates.

The commission and other officials at the hearing (especially the director of the Southwest Utah Public Health Department), other than perhaps calling for everyone to get vaccinated, could have used this as an opportunity to talk about more than just individual responsibility and choice.

Part of individual responsibility is learning the science and facts behind the public health measures, not just blindly accepting what one hears or reads on Fox News or social media.

Personal choices, especially in a pandemic, need to consider more than just “what’s best for me.” We need to consider that the choice not to wear a mask or get vaccinated affects other people, especially those most vulnerable — such as children under 12 who are not yet eligible for a vaccine, people who for medical reasons can’t get vaccinated or who are immunocompromised.

Many of the knee-jerk responses to public health measures during this pandemic are simply childish and selfish reactions to being “told what to do.” Yes, you can also choose to drive while drunk, but thankfully, most responsible people don’t.

Submitted by SCOTT FLORENCE, Ivins.

Letters to the Editor are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or news contributors. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them. They do not reflect the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only light edit for technical style and formatting.