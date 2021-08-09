With expert local service and quick delivery, a good night’s sleep starts at the Mattress Store

Stock image | Photo by Deagreez/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Although many people recognize the importance of quality sleep, they struggle to prioritize it in their everyday lives. Sleep impacts how you feel and how productive you are on a daily basis, and it can also affect your long-term physical and mental health.

Serving the Southern Utah community with four locations, the Mattress Store is committed to offering customers the lowest possible prices and matching them to the bed that fits their unique needs. Owner Justin Allen said people don’t visit his shop to simply buy a new mattress; they come in because they’re not sleeping well and something has to change.

The average person spends about 26 years sleeping over the course of their life, which equates to 9,490 days or 227,760 hours. That’s a long time, especially if your mattress is uncomfortable.

Snoring, acid reflux, back pain and neck pain are all conditions that can be worsened – or even triggered – by an unsupportive mattress. Your bed is likely past due for an upgrade if you’re waking up with new aches and pains.

“If you’re contemplating surgery or medical treatments, your first step should be considering what you’re spending a third of your life on,” Allen said.

As a Tempur-Sealy International Elite Retailer, the Mattress Store carries products backed by science to help people sleep better. Tempur-Pedic mattresses use proprietary material with an open cellular structure that continuously adapts to the body throughout the night. Intended to absorb pressure, it reduces tossing and turning and the motion transfer caused by restless nights.

Tempur-Pedic products are beloved by customers around the world, including Planet 105.1 morning show host LaRae Nelson and her husband. In 2009, they bought a split king with an adjustable base that she regards as the best investment the couple ever made in their sleep – and their relationship.

Consisting of two twin XL beds side by side, a split king mattress is the perfect option for partners looking to personalize their sleep experience. Couples can mix and match firmness levels, and the addition of an adjustable base allows for unlimited possibilities in comfort.

Adjustable bed frames relieve pressure on the spine and joints by lowering or raising certain areas of the bed to provide support where it’s needed most. This can be especially helpful for people with age-related mobility limitations or injuries, which is the case for Nelson.

“I’ve had casts on my legs and needed my legs raised, and then I had a shoulder injury that required the top half of my mattress to be almost completely upright. But I was able to get the sleep I needed because my mattress could be put into a position that worked for me,” she said. “Meanwhile, my husband could do what he needed. He didn’t feel me moving around, and I didn’t feel him.”

Nelson admits that her stellar experience with Tempur-Pedic has turned her into a bit of a “mattress snob.” She’ll choose the brand above all others and visits the Mattress Store for all of her family’s sleep needs.

Consumers today have myriad factors to consider when buying a bed, including size, brand, firmness rating, materials, thickness, base and features. At the Mattress Store, a sleep specialist will help determine what’s most important to you in a mattress and guide you to the best options.

“We specialize in fitting each person for the right mattress for their needs,” Allen said, adding that customers are welcome to try out any bed on the sales floor while a member of his expert team listens to their sleep story.

And with next-day delivery throughout Washington and Iron counties available for most items, the Mattress Store makes it easy to start sleeping better quickly. Full-service delivery and/or installation is offered on every product sold, as well as old mattress removal.

The Mattress Store provides no-interest financing to help make a good night’s sleep more attainable. Allen said most customers can get a flagship Tempur-Pedic model in their home for about $100 a month.

When it comes to price, quality and service, nobody beats the Mattress Store.

