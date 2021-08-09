Making ordinary bathrooms extraordinary: Luxury Bath of Southern Utah opens showroom in St. George

Luxury Bath customer enjoying a new tub, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Luxury Bath of Southern Utah, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Are you ready to give your bathroom an upgrade with quality products and elegant styling? Luxury Bath of Southern Utah offers attractive, affordable remodeling services without compromising on comfort or convenience.

With a Luxury Bath remodel, homeowners will enjoy customized bathroom fixtures with lower maintenance and increased longevity.

As customers can see by browsing their new showroom in St. George, they provide myriad options to beautify bathrooms of all sizes – in as little as one day.

“We’re able to customize everything,” general manager Matt Tychsen said. “Our design team can come into your house, create your dream bathroom and install it with impeccable craftsmanship.”

From refreshing an outdated bathtub enclosure to installing a more accessible walk-in shower, Luxury Bath provides a range of solutions for every home, including the following:

Replacement standalone tubs and shower/tub combos.

Replacement showers with options for every space, including neo-angle and walk-in.

Walk-in tubs for enhanced comfort and safety.

Tub-to-shower conversions to maximize space and save water.

One effective way to modernize an old bathroom is by converting a deteriorating tub into a brand-new shower specifically designed to reflect personal taste and meet functionality needs.

Unlike other remodeling contractors that only install cookie-cutter products, Luxury Bath showers are custom-made to flawlessly fit each customer’s bathroom, no matter how large or small. And with more than 80 contemporary colors and patterns to choose from, homeowners can create a personalized enclosure as unique as they are.

“We specialize in making homeowners’ showers safer to use with elegant designs,” Tychsen said.

Luxury Bath showers and tubs are made entirely from multilayer acrylic, an exceptionally durable material that Tychsen said will never fade, crack, stain or chip. Homeowners can rely on years of continued use with minimal maintenance.

Additionally, showers are protected by an antimicrobial liner designed to prevent the growth of mold, mildew and bacteria. Tychsen said the liner is also exceptionally easy to clean, so say goodbye to noxious chemicals and heavy-handed scrubbing.

A family-owned company, Luxury Bath has stood apart from other bathroom remodelers for nearly 30 years thanks to the unparalleled level of customer service they provide. The new Southern Utah showroom is one of more than 200 locations across North America.

Tychsen said that when homeowners partner with Luxury Bath, they’ll work closely with a fully licensed and insured general contractor as well as the design team to make sure the job is done how they want, down to the finest detail. And customers can rely on their factory-trained and certified technicians to perform flawless installations.

Luxury Bath products are manufactured in the United States to the highest quality standards. All services are backed by a lifetime labor and product warranty, a benefit which Tychsen said homeowners will be hard-pressed to find from other contractors. Once the design is finalized, a new shower or tub can be installed in as little as one day.

“We’re sought out time and time again because of our service, our superior products and our speed of installation,” he said. “We have the fastest turnaround time in the industry.”

Luxury Bath takes the stress, mess and sky-high prices out of a traditional shower or tub remodeling project. Their design professionals are ready to help you find the perfect combination of essential pieces and accessories to truly transform your bathroom.

Get started with a free estimate and consultation by calling 435-850-7726 or visiting the Luxury Bath website.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Luxury Bath of Southern Utah | Address: 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite 19, St. George | Telephone: 435-850-7726 or 435-412-2313 | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.