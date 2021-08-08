TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound I-15 closed; fatal accident at milepost 40

Stock photo.| Photo by Daisy-Daisy/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A semi-tractor-trailer and a car tangled in an accident Sunday morning just after 10 a.m. that has apparently resulted in one fatality and extrication required.

All lanes of northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 40, 2 miles south of Kanarraville are closed due to this accident. Life Flight has been called out due to injuries to the car’s other occupant. Time of reopening of the highway is undetermined at this point.

Details are still coming in. More information will be posted as it is received.

