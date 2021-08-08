TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound I-15 closed; fatal accident at milepost 40

Stock photo.| Photo by
Daisy-Daisy/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — A semi-tractor-trailer and a car tangled in an accident Sunday morning just after 10 a.m. that has apparently resulted in one fatality and extrication required.
All lanes of northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 40, 2 miles south of Kanarraville are closed due to this accident. Life Flight has been called out due to injuries to the car’s other occupant. Time of reopening of the highway is undetermined at this point.
Details are still coming in. More information will be posted as it is received.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.
"I wrote my first word when I was very young. I enjoyed this so much I decided to write many more words."
A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Ric is the weekend editor of St. George News, returning after a three year absence. Ric was bitten by the news bug as a staff writer and associate editor of the Palisades High School Tideline. After school he entered the media as a radio personality, both playing music and reporting news. Ric moved to St. George in the 1980s and was the morning personality on all three major AM stations in town. An avid amateur radio operator, Ric also plays with the Rock Dox, showcasing his skills on keyboards, bass and guitar. Ric lives in the center of St. George with his partner Terri, two snoring dogs and too many neurotic cats.
Free News Delivery by Email
Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!