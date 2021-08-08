Dixie State University offers $1 million in new Trailblazer Nation scholarships

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Dixie State University will award up to $1 million in new, one-time scholarship monies to support students who delayed or interrupted their education during the 2020-2021 school year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to help those within our community get back to school, individuals who had previously put off their education during the COVID-19 pandemic due to financial burdens,” said Darlene Dilley, DSU’s associate provost for enrollment management. “We hope many will take advantage of this unique financial opportunity and join Trailblazer Nation.”

Utah residents enrolling for fall 2021 who were not enrolled in higher education during the 2020-2021 school year may be eligible to receive the Trailblazer Nation Scholarship to help fund their education at DSU this year. Other eligibility requirements and access to the application can be found online. The scholarship application deadline is Sept. 1.

DSU is a premier open-enrollment teaching institution that offers more than 200 academic programs at the lowest tuition cost in Utah. With the motto “active learning, active life,” DSU provides personalized and engaged learning experiences that prepare students for rewarding careers. DSU is still accepting admissions applications until Aug. 23, when classes begin.

To learn more about DSU, visit the university website. To learn about scholarship opportunities, click here.

