Paper Jams: Celebrating the craft of songwriting with singer and guitarist Deon Mendenhall

FEATURE — Live music has returned to Southern Utah and the Canyon Media crew is back to highlighting local musicians, so gather around for another session of Paper Jams.

Deon Mendenhall

Gentry Music & Arts recently hosted Deon Mendenhall, a St. George-based singer and guitarist whose performances celebrate the craft of songwriting.

Watch (and hear) Deon Mendenhall perform at Gentry Music & Arts in the media player above.

Mendenhall’s typical set list spans decades and various genres of music. For this session, he interpreted a couple of recent country hits including “Craving You,” written by Dave Barnes and Julian Bunetta for Thomas Rhett’s third album.

He also covered Sam Hunt’s No. 1 single “Take Your Time,” which Hunt co-wrote.

“I really dig this song,” he said. “It’s just about spending time with someone when you first meet.”

Mendenhall developed a passion for music early in life. Although he traded his rock star dreams for a nearly 30-year career in automotive sales, his talent keeps him busy entertaining crowds at restaurants, resorts, art festivals, corporate events, gala dinners, weddings and private parties throughout Utah, Idaho and Nevada.

Gentry Music & Arts

From keyboards to ukuleles and palettes to paintbrushes, a passion for creativity is soaked into the walls of Gentry Music & Arts.

After 35 years in business, owners Garry and Carmen Gentry have become a fixture among visual and performing artists in the community. They offer not only instruments but also works of art as well as piano lessons, art classes and facility rentals. Their goal is to reach out to people in the St. George area and bring happiness to their lives through art and music.

If you’re a musician interested in playing on a future episode of Paper Jams, you can contact St. George News in the Facebook comments for this article or email [email protected].

Resources

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.