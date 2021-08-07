Recent rainfall prompts Zion National Park to ease fire restrictions

Clouds hang over Zion National Park, Utah, March 20, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — Due to recent rainfall, improved vegetative fuel conditions and reduced fire danger, fire restrictions have been eased at Zion National Park.

“With recent rains we have seen a drop in the fire danger which is has allowed us to reduce the fire restrictions, we still ask everyone to be careful. We are still in a very busy fire season nationally and local resources are supporting other areas across this nation,” Lyndsay Fonger, acting fire management officer, said in a press release. “Please be responsible when having campfires and make sure they are out cold when leaving your campsite.”

With the fire restrictions being downgraded to Level 1 within the park, visitors are reminded that there is a severe drought and everyone needs to be smart in their actions when it comes to having a campfire. Be sure any campfire area is clear of debris and your fire is out cold before you leave.

Zion National Park allows fires within the following campgrounds and only within established fire rings:

Watchman Campground.

South Campground.

Lava Point Campground.

Discharging or using any kind of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices is prohibited at all times on all federal public lands, including Zion National Park.

Be aware that fire restrictions will be slightly different among agencies. Please check the specific fire restrictions with the respective land management agency before visiting. Agency-specific restrictions and reference maps are posted on Utahfireinfo.gov. Increased fire danger is expected to return to southwest Utah when the monsoonal moisture leaves the area.

The NPS requests the public’s cooperation utilizing Leave No Trace practices throughout Zion National Park. Please ensure your campfire is completely out before you leave and all ignition sources are a safe distance away from vegetation to prevent unwanted wildfires.

For more information on preventing unwanted human-caused wildfires, visit www.utahfiresense.org and on Twitter @UtahWildfire.