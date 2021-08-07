Smoke settles over Southern Utah; EPA warns against outdoor activity

Haze fueled by out-of-state fires blankets St. George, August 7, 2021 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and its partners have issued a poor air quality advisory for Southern Utah and parts of Nevada.

According to their website, the affected areas have an average fine particulate matter concentration of 154, which is considered unhealthy.

Wildfires in California and several other states are fueling the poor air quality.

The EPA advises individuals with heart or lung disease, breathing disorders, seniors, teens and children to avoid strenuous outdoor activities. If these at-risk individuals must be outdoors, authorities are recommending keeping activities short and not strenuous.

Individuals not at risk should choose less strenuous activities and minimize those activities. The website also recommends postponing outdoor activities until air quality is better.

This is a developing story and may be updated as conditions warrant.

