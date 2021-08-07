Stephen Wade Auto Center hosts back-to-school supply drive for Washington County students

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Just like any mechanic needs the right tools to fix and maintain your vehicle, kids need the right tools to succeed in school. With that in mind, the Stephen Wade family of dealerships is gathering truckloads of supplies for Washington County students, and they need your support to reach their goal.

Stephen Wade Auto Center knows that kids are the future. When times are tough, the community is responsible to help make sure every student is set up for success, public relations director Jamie Bahlmann said. Now through Aug. 20, bring school supplies to any of the seven Stephen Wade dealerships in St. George.

“So many of our teachers pay for supplies out of their own pocket,” she said. “It’s so important for us to support our students in our community and give them the opportunity to succeed.”

All donated items will be delivered to schools throughout Washington County for counselors to distribute as needed. For students whose families lack the financial means to adequately prepare them for the school year ahead, counselors may be their only resource to get supplies. Help make sure every kid in Southern Utah returns to class with a full backpack and starts the school year with confidence.

Stop by any Stephen Wade dealership and help fill the vehicles on the showroom floor with supplies. The Washington County School District is requesting various classroom essentials, including the following items:

Backpacks.

Notebooks.

Composition books.

Folders.

Pocket folders.

3×5 index cards.

Pencils and erasers.

Mechanical pencils and packages of lead.

Glue sticks.

Crayons.

Highlighter pens.

Dry erase markers.

Black permanent markers.

Scissors (blunt end only).

“We’ll be buying supplies to put in the trucks as well,” Bahlmann said. “We’d love to fill a truck at every dealership and drive seven trucks to the school district for our students.”

The school supply drive is just one of many community service programs Stephen Wade sponsors throughout the year. Last holiday season, the group sponsored “wish trees” to gather necessities for at-risk and homeless youth in the local area.

Additionally, the Stephen Wade Auto Center group supports youth sports, art and science programs, school athletic teams, local school clubs and other organizations through the Kick4Cash and Shoot4Cash programs. They sponsor sporting events, concerts, festivals, medical programs and nonprofit initiatives, including the Washington County School District Foundation classroom grants.

“That’s what we do, give back to the community that supports us,” Bahlmann said. “The people of Southern Utah are who we truly care about.”

