March 30, 1931 – July 28, 2021

Norman John Ramquist, 90, passed away on July 28, 2021. Norman was born March 30, 1931, in Kirkland, Washington, to Dr. Reuel Theodore Ramquist and Rose Mary Kariolich Ramquist.

Norman was a man with a giant heart. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a craftsman and builder. Norm was a United States Marine and military Heavyweight boxing champion.

Norman was married to Margaret for 42 years and was blessed with four daughters, Diana Johnston, Suzanne Stork (deceased), Cynthia Ramquist, Andrea Felder and three stepchildren: Mike Ross, Dennis Ross and Kerri Swift.

He leaves behind Margaret, his wife of 42 years, sons-in-law, that he loved dearly, three daughters, three stepchildren, four loving sisters and a brother.

Norm was a loving committed husband to Margaret, a loving grandfather to 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He is missed and he is loved by his entire family and friends, he lived a good life with many adventures. His pain is over, and his best life has just begun in Heaven.

Norman was preceded in death by his daughter Suzanne Stork, Danny Johnston (son-in-law) and Stephanie Mortensen (granddaughter).

Thank you to the doctors, nurses and hospice at St George Regional Hospital for their great care.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.