July 8, 1985 – July 28, 2021

Joseph Jessie Lewis Nelson, 36, of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away on July 28, 2021, after a long struggle with his mental health.

Joseph “Joe” was born July 8, 1985 in Gallup, New Mexico to Wilbur Jr. and Julie Nelson. Joe was the 6th of 11 children born to Wilbur and Julie during their marriage.

Joseph spent most of his youth on the Navajo Nation in Arizona and New Mexico. he then moved to Salt Lake City where he graduated from east high school in 2004. Joseph was cared for during this time by his loving aunt Janette Gerber. Joseph was called to serve an LDS mission to Columbia, South Carolina, where he served faithfully.

After returning from his mission, he traveled and moved throughout the southwest and lived shortly in the Seattle, Washington, area.

Joe struggled the last decade with his mental health and tried many ways to get relief. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to win this battle.

Joseph is survived by his parents, Julie Nelson and Wilbur (Henrietta) Nelson, and siblings James Nelson, Alice (Daniel) Hoyt, Michael (Chanesse) Nelson, Mary (Mathew) Denter, Sarah (Cj) Harvey, Brandon (Ginger) Nelson, Michelle Nelson, William Nelson, Monique Nelson And Lastly, Jacob Nelson. He had eight loving nephews and recently added the family’s 2nd niece just six months ago.

Joseph is preceded in death by his grandparents James & Martha Mae Lewis and Wilbur Sr. & Alice Nelson.

The funeral service will be Saturday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. in the LDS River View 10th Ward Chapel, 288 River Chapel Rd. Draper, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Serenity Funeral Home.

We would like to thank all our friends and family who have reached out and provided their support.

If you have or a loved one has thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.