March 5, 1939 – Aug. 5, 2021

John “Jack” William Van Benschoten passed away on Aug. 5, 2021, in the loving care of Hospice at Advanced Healthcare, St. George, Utah. He suffered from a myriad of conditions that lead to his death.

A resident of St George, Utah since 2005, Jack moved from North Plainfield, New Jersey to enjoy retirement. His love of tennis led him to St. George and became a member of the No Hassle Tennis Group, enjoying his fellow tennis members as they “aced,” lobbed and smashed on the various courts in and around the St George area.

Jack was born March 5, 1939, in Plainfield, New Jersey, to parents Carroll and Dorothy Van Benschoten. Growing up, he attended Blair Academy and Dunellen High School (both in New Jersey). An avid baseball player in his teens, he turned to tennis in the 1960s. Prior to reaching retirement age, Jack travelled around the USA by car in search of the ideal place to call home after 65 years of age.

