June 6, 1940 – June 24, 2021

Ellis Wade Jr., known as Del, 81, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed on June 24, 2021. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Caroline Wade, son, Derrick Wade, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandbaby.

Del was born the first of six children on June 6, 1940 in Fargo, North Dakota. He grew up working on farms until he graduated high school in Yerington, Nevada.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1968 including a tour in Vietnam. He met his loving wife while based in Alaska where Caroline worked as a civilian on base.

Del was father to two children, Derrick and Kariann. Del and Caroline raised their family in Riverside California and were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Del and Caroline moved to St. George, Utah, and were property managers for 10 years before retiring in 2006.

He loved to draw and paint flowers. His family and friends enjoyed his creations on the copies that he’d turn into beautiful birthday cards. He was very proud of his son and daughter that he raised, as well as the children that they raised.

A ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at the LDS church on 200 W. Brigham Road, St. George. At 8 p.m., a military honor guard ceremony will be held at the Tonaquint Cemetery Veterans Memorial, 17777 South Dixie Drive.