April 12, 1940 – Aug. 2, 2021

Diane VanCleve died peacefully on Aug. 2, 2021 in her home in St. George, Utah.

Diane is survived by her children: Mark Harvey and Sharon Vaughn; three grandchildren; and sister Michelle Joyce.

Diane was born on April 12, 1940, in South Gate, California, to Earnest and Irene Jaax. She attended Marin Catholic High School in northern California, shortly after she was employed by Transworld Airlines and became a supervisor in 1964. She traveled the world with them for 20 years.

Diane relocated to Maryland in 1980 and had a successful 25-year career as a Real Estate agent for Long and Foster.

After retiring, Diane relocated to St. George, Utah, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, and serving others in our community.

Family would like to give thanks to the entire IHC hospice staff, for the exceptional care and concern.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com.