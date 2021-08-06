Driver killed in head-on crash on US-89 in Southern Utah

A Toyota Highlander on the side of the road after a crash on U.S. Route 89 in Kane County, Aug. 5, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One person was killed and three others were transported to the hospital following a head-on collision on U.S. Route 89 in Kane County on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, Utah Highway Patrol troopers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash on the highway near mile marker 88, just north of Mount Carmel Junction.

Upon arrival, troopers found a Ford F-150 pickup truck partially blocking both southbound lanes of travel, while the Toyota was down a steep embankment, according to a statement provided to St. George News by Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.

The driver of the Ford died as a result of his injuries, according to the statement.

The passenger in the pickup, as well as both occupants in the Toyota, were transported to the hospital by ambulance with injuries that were not life-threatening.

At the time of the crash, the Ford was heading north on U.S. Route 89 when the driver crossed over the median into oncoming traffic and struck the southbound Toyota head-on. The impact sent the Toyota over the southbound guardrail where it rolled down the embankment and landed upright on the side of the hill, Roden said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the impact spun the Ford across the highway where it came to rest, partially blocking both southbound lanes.

Traffic was restricted to one lane as responders cleared debris from the roadway, while officers conducted a fatal crash investigation. The name of the driver of the Ford has not yet been released, and no further details were available the time of this report.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.