Amber Alert issued for infant abducted in West Jordan

Amber Alert issued for abduction of infant Nora Nelson, who was taken from West Valley by Yorbalinda Vargason on Aug. 5, 2021| Photo courtesy of the West Valley Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 5-month-old infant who was abducted in West Jordan, according to an Amber Alert issued Friday morning.

The infant, identified by police as Nora Nelson, is 29 inches long and weighs approximately 37 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white onesie with animal prints.

The child was abducted shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, police say.

Officers are also looking for Yorbalinda Vargas – described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Vargas is believed to be driving a white 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and according to a second alert issued by the Department of Public Safety, the Jeep’s license plate number is X944NW.

St. George News attempted to reach the West Jordan Police Department to find out if Vargas has family or friends in Southern Utah, but there has been no response as of publication of this report.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call West Jordan police at 801-840-4000 or call 911.

