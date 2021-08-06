What’s on the Menu: Wing Nutz | Sponsored by Camping World

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — It’s almost football season, so “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke took “Fox Sports Southern Utah” hosts Mark Musgrave and Kaden Foremaster to Wing Nutz in St. George, a favorite local watering hole.

Decked out in their favorite team jerseys, the trio noshed on classic sports bar snacks. Game on!

Join Sheldon, Mark and Kaden for game time at Wing Nutz in this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

First up, the ultimate burger. Savory ground chuck, lettuce, onion, pickles, tomatoes and your favorite sauce on a toasted Tuscan bun.

“I consider myself a burger connoisseur of sorts,” Foremaster said. “They did not disappoint with their burgers here at Wing Nutz. Definitely come for the burgers as well as the wings.”

It would be downright un-American to visit Wing Nutz and not order wings, so they shared a sampler platter of six bone-in wings, six boneless wings, four hog wings and a double order of buffalo chips.

“No matter what team you’re on, you can always come together for the sampler platter,” Demke said.

Musgrave gushed over the hog wings, made with juicy pork, in particular.

“One of my favorite wings ever is the Southern Hotties,” he said. “I like my stuff just a bit spicier than most people, and this Southern Hotties, it does the trick.”

Last came Demke’s favorite menu item: the nachos, a spicy Southwest blend of chips, cheese, black olives, fresh jalapeños, and he opted to add curry chicken on top.

“I don’t even care what team is losing, because nachos make me feel like a winner every time,” he said.

Wing Nutz has a great drink selection, 18 house-made sauces and the best baked wings in the business. No matter what sport you tune into, it’s a home run. A touchdown. A gold medal. Score!

Wing Nutz | Address: 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, #24, St. George | Telephone: 435-359-9674 | Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Website.

