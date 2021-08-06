Is your pharmacy closing? Switch to Stapley Pharmacy for fast, friendly hometown service

Stock image | Photo by SARINYAPINNGAM/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Did you recently hear news that your regular pharmacy is closing? If so, don’t trust just any replacement with the medications you count on. Maybe it’s time to take your business to Stapley Pharmacy, St. George’s hometown family pharmacy for over 40 years.

Intermountain Healthcare recently announced the closure of 25 retail pharmacies throughout the state by the end of August, including St. George Community Pharmacy on River Road and St. George Regional Outpatient Pharmacy at the hospital. Current patients will automatically be referred to the nearest CVS Pharmacy location for service. However, they can instead opt to transfer their prescriptions to a different provider.

Founded by Evan Stapley in 1979, Stapley Pharmacy is the oldest privately owned pharmacy in the area. As a community pharmacy, they offer a more personalized patient experience and are driven to provide the people of Southern Utah with fast, friendly service.

“Your pharmacist is your most accessible medical professional,” said Kelli Charlton, community outreach coordinator for Stapley Pharmacy. “You don’t have to have an appointment. Walk in at any time, and we’ll help you get what you need.”

With the recent announcement of pharmacy closures, Charlton said now is the perfect time to seek more individualized care at a community pharmacy like Stapley Pharmacy, and she urges Intermountain Healthcare patients to contact their medical provider right away.

“Don’t wait until your pharmacy closes to take action,” she said. “Be proactive and call now. Get it taken care of so there’s no lapse in continuity of care.”

Charlton said Intermountain Healthcare will continue to try and capture the business of people who recently received medical care. Patients must advocate for themselves by telling their doctor that Stapley Pharmacy is their preferred provider. Then they can return home and wait for their prescription to be delivered that same day.

A community pharmacy is a better solution than a pharmacy chain for many reasons, Charlton said. Stapley Pharmacy offers compounding services for specific needs that over-the-counter or regularly available prescriptions can’t fulfill. Their goal is to get patients out the door and back to their busy lives as quickly as possible.

Pharmacy chains, often located inside supermarkets or big-box stores, operate differently. Charlton said their goal is to get patients inside the store and keep them waiting a while for their prescriptions, thus creating an opportunity to pass the time by shopping.

Charlton said some patients believe they’ll pay more for their medications at a community pharmacy, but that isn’t the case. Insurance regulates drug costs regardless of what pharmacy the patient chooses. And retail stores offering “deals” aren’t actually saving customers any money on prescriptions – they’re just another incentive to shop.

“That doesn’t happen at our pharmacy,” Charlton said. “We try to find manufacturer coupons and discounts to save people money, and we have enough staff to do that with every customer.”

Stapley Pharmacy operates two locations in St. George, including a full-service compounding pharmacy downtown, along with a pharmacy in Enterprise that serves the rural communities of Washington and Iron counties. In 2019, they were named the official pharmacy of Dixie State University athletics.

Behind the counter, the pharmacy is known for its state-of-the-art compounding lab, repackaging services, consultations and immunizations, including all the back-to-school shots kids need with no appointment required. They have a long history of community involvement, ranging from free patient education seminars to corporate sponsorships.

Charlton said Stapley Pharmacy isn’t the biggest or the fanciest pharmacy in town, but the money they save on overhead goes into hiring qualified pharmacists and technicians dedicated to providing the very best patient care.

“We put patient health first, and that’s really the bottom line.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Stapley Pharmacy | Website.

Locations: St. George – Downtown | Address: 102 E. City Center St. | Telephone: 435-673-3575. St. George – Dino Crossing | Address: 446 S. Mall Drive, Suite B8 | Telephone: 435-627-2910. Enterprise | Address: 167 E. Main St. | Telephone: 435-878-2300.



Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.