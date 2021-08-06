Fitter in just 20 minutes per week? Fit20 uses innovative training to build strength, prevent injury

fit20 fitness studio, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of fit20, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Discover an innovative approach to fitness designed to accommodate busy schedules at fit20 Dixie Commons, the newest workout option in St. George.

fit20 offers a personalized training experience you won’t find anywhere else. Members meet with a skilled personal trainer every week for a slow-motion, high-intensity 20-minute strength training session to ensure a safe and effective workout experience. The studio features specialized machines with a smart tracking system that monitors the amount of weight being used, the user’s range of movement and how quickly they can use the equipment.

“You’ll never be in a position where you’re going to overexert, and you’re not going to underexert,” fit20 Dixie Commons owner Sybrina Ely said. “You’re in that ‘sweet spot’ to get the exact optimal stimulus for you to increase your exercise capacity.”

So what can 20 minutes per week do for you? Ely says it can help build strength to prevent injury and maintain overall health.

Restoring upper body strength

If you’re noticing a loss of upper body strength or want to sculpt stronger shoulders and arms, you’re not alone. fit20 offers resistance exercises to help maintain and rebuild the muscles of the upper body.

The fit20 workout approach is slow yet intense, and Ely said the stress created by this type of training activates smaller stabilizing muscles close to the joints while also stimulating bone growth. This provides an opportunity for the body to reach homeostasis, an ideal state of balance that triggers a hormone response to help build additional strength and stability.

Increasing knee stability

For many people, age brings pain and stiffness in joints like the knees. Ely said that consistently training using the fit20 methodology increases strength and mobility, as well as stability to help prevent falls and other injuries.

Ely said fit20’s high-intensity approach to weight training triggers the release of messenger molecules from the muscles into the bloodstream, which then travel to the organs and promote a range of positive health impacts. Among them is substantially lowering the risk of diseases like arthritis and other joint and muscular ailments that plague many people – not just older adults.

Reducing back pain

The American Chiropractic Association reports that half of all working adults in the U.S. suffer from back pain each year, and experts estimate that up to 80% of the population will experience it at some point in their lives. Back pain is among the most common reasons for visits to the doctor’s office, costing Americans at least $50 billion in health care expenses annually.

Ely said improved core strength through fit20 abdominal exercises can eliminate the symptoms along with preventing further aches and pains. Increasing core strength simultaneously builds stability through the spine, which protects the lower back when lifting heavy objects, bending over or twisting.

Preventing hip injury

According to AARP, medical professionals across the country are reporting a growing trend of outpatient joint replacement procedures. The average age of hip replacement patients is getting younger, and the need for hip replacements is increasing. Preventative hip-strengthening exercises can help reduce the need for unwanted surgical intervention.

Ely said exercising using the fit20 machines triggers the production of synovial fluid, the fluid surrounding the joints. Synovial fluid is key to increasing range of motion in the hips and other joints throughout the body, which helps prevent hip injuries potentially leading to surgery down the road.

fit20 members concentrate on their health and fitness in a focused time frame. Sessions are conducted in the privacy of a small studio with one-on-one attention from a friendly and knowledgeable fitness professional, which Ely said fosters consistency and accountability.

“You have somebody there that’s going to get you motivated,” she added. “They’re going to keep you on track to reach the goals you’ve been trying to reach.”

At fit20, the first session is always free. Try out the equipment and meet with a personal trainer to discuss goals and past roadblocks.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

