Police seek info after cows found with bow-and-arrow injuries in Southern Utah

A cow shows sign of injury from an apparent bow-and-arrow attack, Kane County, Utah, July 22, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Kane County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

KANE COUNTY — Police are asking for information after cattle were found injured in an apparent bow-and-arrow attack in Kane County.

In an advisory posted to social media, Kane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from a rancher who had cows with abnormal round marks on them.

Two of the cows’ wounds were consistent with a blunt tip arrow, according to the statement. Another cow had an open wound on its back with blood running from it and no exit wound. The owner of the cows said they noticed the injuries July 22.

The cows were located near Deep Creek and Webster’s Flat on Cedar Mountain.

Anyone with information that might help with this case is asked to contact Kane County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 435-644-2349.