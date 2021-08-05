Nicklas Mathew Blackmore

June 14, 2002 – July 31, 2021

Nicklas was born June 14, 2002, to Winston Blackmore and Constance Broadbent in Canada and was citizen of both Canada and the United States. He died July 31, 2021, as a result of a motorcycle accident.

Nick was an avid hunter, professional biker, horseman, hiker, and he specialized in setting ceramic tile which he did working with his uncle Chris. He loved dogs and loved to train them in his spare time. He will be sorely missed by a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, 7-9 p.m. at the Holms Sunday School Chapel in Hildale, Utah.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, 11 a.m. following a visitation of one hour from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Holms Sunday School Chapel. Interment will follow the service at the Isaac Carling Cemetery, 500 Township Avenue, Colorado City, Arizona.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street St. George, Utah. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com