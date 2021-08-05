James ‘Jim’ Russell Logan

Sept. 23, 1951 – Aug. 1, 2021

James Russell “Jim” Logan 69 passed away peacefully Aug. 1, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Jim was born on Sept. 23, 1951, in Casa Grande, Arizona, to Mardrea Pearl Harrison and James Marvin Myrick. He was later adopted by his special parents, Elaine Ruth Peters and Duane Raymond Logan.

Jim attended Murray High School in Murray, Utah, where he participated in football and baseball, and with encouragement of his mom, a dance instructor, he learned to love dancing.

In 1971, Jim married Vickie Lou Anderson, and they were blessed with one daughter, Jami Lynn Logan. They were later divorced. On Oct. 17, 1980, Jim married his eternal sweetheart, Debra “Debi” Lee Loveridge. A son, Bill Loveridge, and another daughter, Jana Lee Logan, blessed this union. On Sept. 29, 2001, their marriage was solemnized in the St. George LDS Temple for time and eternity.

Jim worked as a warehouseman for the Newspaper Agency Corp N.A.C. in Salt Lake City, Utah. In 1995 Jim and family moved to Ivins, Utah, where Jim accepted a truck driving position with Bundy Trucking Company. He drove truck for several companies over the next few years. Jim often found time to commute to Sanpete County and care of his wife’s grandparents who were homebound. Debi said Jim loved the time he spent with her grandparents caring for them and listening to their stories filled with memories full of excitement and struggles associated with their life in the rodeo business!

Even as a young boy Jim was to know a life full of sadness and challenges, which continued throughout much of his life. But these challenges would help to mold him into a caring, sensitive man with a willingness to help whenever and whomever was in need. He demonstrated this caring trait while working as a work leader to a special needs co-worker. He made sure he guided, taught and encouraged the young man to be all he could be, while building a compassionate and lasting friendship.

In 2006, Jim went to work for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a meeting house facility worker maintaining numerous LDS Chapels in Washington County, Utah. This was a position in which Jim expressed his love for the people he was blessed to spend time and experiences with. It was through this work environment he met special friends and built lasting friendships. He retired from his LDS employment position on Feb. 22, 2020.

Jim and Debi were in every way “best friends” as well as sweethearts! They were amazing partners who found their best times were spent together creating unique beautiful crafts; camping and fishing with family; a trip to Vegas with special family to see “Marie & Donny;” dates to the Dixie Roundup to watch Grandpa Swanny’s Bar T; and always there was the excitement of gathering around the TV to watch a great basketball game with the star player being, grandson Jordan Loveridge, as he sinks a 3-pointer to win the game!

Yes, Jim’s life had its struggles for sure, but love prevailed and gave more good than bad! Most of all it was the time he spent with those he loved; his sweetheart, their kids, grandkids, extended family and many good friends that seemed to brighten his world! Jim and Debi shared life’s joys and sorrows always together and today their “forever together” has come! Jim is finally at peace from life’s struggles and home with the Lord and his beloved Debi. He will be forever missed.

Jim is survived by his children, Jami Lynn Logan (Thom) Yetter, Jana Lee Logan (Steven) Roberts and William “Bill” (LaTrill) Loveridge; grandchildren: Shawn Wright, Jordan (Kylie) Loveridge, Thomas Baxter, Jazzmine Loveridge (Forrest) Gee, Hunter Burget, Logan Roberts; and great-grandchildren, Braeden Wright, Brodie Wright, Kingston Loveridge, Zion Gee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sweethearts, Vickie and Debi; and brothers, Mike Logan, and William Rodgers.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Ivins 2nd Ward Chapel, 15 North Main Street, Ivins, Utah. A visitation will be held Saturday prior to services from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Ivins City Cemetery, located at 200 West 400 North.

The services will be broadcasted online via the Zoom link below.

https://zoom.us/j/98971680800?pwd=Y3NObE5DQmVZUksvUCtzUGNhWXZhUT09

For family and friends that would like to send flowers, the family recommends Cameo Florist. https://www.thecameoflorist.com/

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.