Beat the heat – and the crowds – with a late summer getaway to Ruby’s Inn by Bryce Canyon

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As a family-owned business for more than 100 years, the owners of Ruby’s Inn knows the best memories are made when traveling together. Experience an unforgettable getaway to the doorstep of Bryce Canyon National Park with hospitality that’s a destination in and of itself.

Since 1916, the Syrett family has made it easy for visitors from around the world – or just down the road – to explore the epic scenery of Bryce Canyon. The lodging options at the iconic Ruby’s Inn cater to travelers with any budget, not to mention the added value of retail, restaurants, adventures and unique family entertainment.

“Summer is the perfect time of year to stay at Ruby’s Inn,” general manager Lance Syrett said.

Ruby’s Inn is inviting guests to book a late summer getaway and save 20% per night (with a two-night minimum stay) between Aug. 16 and Sept. 2. Nightly rates include hot breakfast every morning.

Syrett said Ruby’s Inn is a one-stop shop for all travel needs in the Bryce Canyon area. The sprawling property offers a wide variety of lodging, including traditional hotel rooms, rustic cabins, tent and RV camping and other unique options. Hungry adventurers will find a plethora of food options ranging from burgers and pizza at the Canyon Diner to a hearty homestyle dinner at Cowboy’s Buffet & Steak Room.

At roughly 7,600 feet above sea level, Bryce Canyon offers a welcome reprieve from the summer heat that scorches most of southwestern Utah. Daytime highs seldom exceed 85 degrees, and hikers will enjoy miles of gorgeous, uncrowded trails.

“If you’re craving a good hike and it’s too hot to visit Zion or Snow Canyon, Bryce is a great place to go hiking,” Syrett said.

If you prefer adventures on wheels, Ruby’s Inn will serve as the starting point for the annual Canyon 2 Canyon Bike Ride on Aug. 28. The free family-friendly ride follows Canyon 2 Canyon Trail from Inspiration Point in Bryce Canyon to Red Canyon 17 miles away. The path is paved and mostly downhill.

Bring your own bike or grab a rental from the Ruby’s Inn Adventure Center, which offers activities for the whole family to enjoy including guided ATV tours, wagon rides and horseback riding tours. There’s also thrilling virtual reality tours and scenic airplane and helicopter flights over the park and surrounding landmarks.

Ruby’s Inn is one of the only places in Utah offering high-quality Branson-style entertainment every night, Syrett said. Take in homestyle cooking and live country music performed by the Bryce Canyon Wranglers, or marvel at the skills of local cowboys during the Bryce Canyon Country Rodeo.

Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill is hosting the final installment of their Nashville Stars Over Bryce Canyon dinner and concert series Aug. 20-21. Acclaimed songwriters Dean Dillon, Monty Powell and Brice Long, who have penned hits for some of the biggest names in country music, will take center stage.

Just a stone’s throw away from one of the jewels of the national park system, what started out with tent houses and a place to serve meals more than a century ago has evolved into an international attraction. The success of Ruby’s Inn has contributed directly to the growing popularity of the Bryce Canyon area as the best place in Southern Utah for an unforgettable getaway.

“If you’ve never been to Bryce Canyon, make an excuse to come up here,” Syrett said.

