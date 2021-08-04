Jan. 21, 1987 – July 31, 2021

Shandilee Richins, 34, passed away July 31, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is the daughter of Lyle and LaStar Richins. She was born Jan. 21, 1987, in Kingman, Arizona, as the sixth child of a family of seven. She had one brother and five sisters. Being one of the youngest, she learned early on to share and keep the peace. She was a very happy person and loved playing with her sisters.

In high school, she was heavily involved in music, including being in the Pine View High School Trilogy. As a senior, she participated in nine different solo and ensembles, all receiving top scores. She enjoyed performing in the high school musicals. She graduated as a valedictorian from Pine View High School and, because of her high grades, she was chosen to speak at her graduation.

Shandilee attended Brigham Young University, graduating with a double major in financial management and in family life science with a minor in music. She sang in the BYU Women’s Choir.

After graduating college, she worked for her father traveling the US to manage three Military Sprint kiosks and overseeing POS systems and accounting in 12 other Military Sprint Kiosks. Then she moved to Las Vegas to become the CFO for Hydra-Gear for eight years. She then became the CFO for SWAT. She was a very proficient accountant and excelled in spreadsheet operations.

Shandilee had many talents. She played the piano, sang beautifully, and could harmonize on the spot with her sisters. She shared her singing talent many times in church.

She was an amazing person and had a strong testimony. She was good and kind to everyone. Even though she was an introvert, she always looked for ways to help others to feel welcome and included. She had an infectious personality and everyone who met her loved her. She helped people through hard times. We will miss her funny antics, her quoting of movies, and her infatuation with Luke Skywalker and Sleeping Beauty. She was loved by her family and will be sorely missed.

Shandilee is survived by her parents, Lyle and LaStar Richins of St George; her siblings, Kandelyn(Rich) Western, LeShell(Jason) Murray, Trevan(Heather) Richins, Kayleena, Raveny(Chris) Emigh, Shybree and 21 nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 am, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at the LDS Chapel on 1095 St. James Ln, St George, Utah, with a viewing from 10-11:15 p.m.

Interment will follow at the Tonaquint Cemetery

Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences.