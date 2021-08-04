Feb 1, 1930 – July 30, 2021

Lewis Ambert Davis was born Feb. 1, 1930 in Orange County, California, to Freeman Howard Davis (1906-1991) and Lavina M. Shell (1908-1999). He attended Excelsior High School in Norwalk, California from 1944-1948 and joined the Military right after high school. He served in the Air Force from 1948-1952 as a GCA Operator in the Control Tower.

Lewis married LaVonne L. Hale (1933-2017) in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 18, 1951. They welcomed four children into the world, Monica, Morgan, Gregory and Marla. While they divorced in 1968, Lewis always stayed connected and dedicated to his children. He remarried to Sherry L. Guyman (1937-1987) on Dec. 18, 1969 and became a stepfather to her two boys John and Duane. After the loss of his second wife to cancer, Lewis remarried one last time to Janet Marie Meeks (1942-2016) on Dec. 6, 1987 and was blessed with two more stepchildren, Dan and Roxanne, who he loved as his own.

Lewis was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He worked several different jobs and started several businesses during his life: From Ebay stores, to gun sighting, to raising Emus. He always had the love and support of his family. He was also a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, baptized June 19, 1969. He brought many family members into the church and was a Temple Worker with his 3rd wife Janet for many years at the St. George Temple.

Lewis passed peacefully under the care of family in the early morning hours of July 30, 2021, in his home in Veyo, Utah. He is survived by his eight children: Monica Fredericks, Morgan Davis, Gregory Davis, Marla Nones, John Moore, Duane Moore, Dan Halterman, and Roxanne Strausser, as well as 21 grandchildren and over three dozen great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Service will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, 10 a.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff, St. George, Utah, with a viewing from 9-10 a.m. prior to service.

Interment is at Panguitch City Cemetery, 290 S. Cemetery Rd, Panguitch, Utah.

Friends and family who are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service online. Please click on the link below:

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street St. George, Utah.