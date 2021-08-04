19-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting another man at Cedar City motel

Stock image | Photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City Police have arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of shooting another man in a motel room early Wednesday.

According to a news release issued Wednesday morning by Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock, police responded to a call at 12:44 a.m. reporting a shooting at the Motel 6 located at 1620 W. 200 North.

“As officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male with a single gunshot wound and the suspect, Jaxton Saroff, a 19-year-old male had fled in a silver vehicle,” the police statement said.

The victim was transported to the Cedar City Hospital by ambulance and later transported to St. George Regional Hospital for further treatment. The man is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

Police later determined that Saroff was staying at a different motel and were able to negotiate with him over the phone, the statement said, after which he surrendered peacefully and without further incident.

After obtaining a search warrant for Saroff’s motel room, police located a firearm allegedly used in the shooting, along with suspected marijuana wax, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Saroff was subsequently booked in the Iron County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including attempted homicide, a second-degree felony; aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, both third-degree felonies; and misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

Police say the motive for the shooting is not yet known.

“This is still an active and ongoing investigation; we will release more information as it becomes available,” the police statement added.

This is a developing story.

