Hundreds gather to honor police officer with procession of patrol units that continued for several blocks

ST. GEORGE — Nearly 1,000 people gathered to honor St. George Police Officer Adam Ashworth, as family and friends provided an intimate look into his life – amid an audience of officers donning their finest blues.

A low hush could be heard across Dixie State University’s Burns Arena, where the entire basketball court was transformed to accommodate the Ashworth family, along with friends and the hundreds of officers who traveled from all over Utah, Nevada and beyond – to celebrate the life of one of the own.

Ashworth, a veteran police officer with the St. George Police Department, died on July 22 at Dixie Regional Hospital, where the 39-year-old had spent more than two weeks in intensive care unit. From the time the officer was admitted to the hospital, his family made sure there was always someone in the room with him until his death.

From there, the St. George Police Department stationed two officers in the honor guard to keep a constant watch over him at Serenity Funeral Home until the services were held Wednesday.

Ashworth was described by many during the service as a great father, husband, brother, police officer, partner, godparent, mentor and friend, as well as demonstrating a firm commitment to serving the community, loving his job and holding a special place in his heart for children.

St. George Police Officer Seth Lefevre, who served as Ashworth’s partner on the bike patrol for years, said that Ashworth personified the department’s commitment to serving the community, adding that the fallen officer’s wife and children are also part of the law enforcement family.

Lefevre then closed by saying: “Take it easy brother – we will take the watch from here.”

