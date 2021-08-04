TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | Aug. 6-8
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Rouge: Utah Women’s Voices | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Sunflower Paint Night | Admission: $25 (21+ only) | Location: Cedar City Elks Lodge #1556, 111 E. 200 North, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Stephen Bryner | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | The Corset as Art: Past and Present | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Free Art Party | Admission: Free | Location: AE&D Art Studio, 491 S. Main St. #11A, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday and Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Marine Corps Hand-to-Hand Combat Training | Admission: $20 | Location: Bristlecone, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. PST | Make a Brick | Admission: Free | Location: Virgin Valley Heritage Museum, 35 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
Entertainment
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. | Cymbeline | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | Richard III | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Pirates of Penzance | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8:45-10:30 p.m. | School of Rock | Admission: $30-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Historic St. George Live! | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. and Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Ragtime | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Montezuma and the Petticoats | Admission: $15 | Location: Kanab High School, 59 Cowboy Drive, Kanab.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7-9 p.m. | Tarzan | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Building, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Boeing-Boeing | Admission: $15-$21 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Million Dollar Quartet | Admission: $23-$73 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | Simon Fest Presents: Death Trap | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | Intimate Apparel | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | The Comedy of Terrors | Admission: $29-$80 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | So U Comedy presents Improv Comedy PG Show | Admission: $10-$60 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Comedy of Errors | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:45-10:30 p.m. | The Count of Monte Cristo | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9-11 p.m. | So U Comedy presents Improv Comedy R Show | Admission: $10-$60 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Family
- Friday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. | Parents Night Out | Admission: $20-$45 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.
- Friday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “A Goofy Movie” | Admission: Free | Location: Ivins City Park, 50 W. 50 North, Ivins.
- Friday at 10 a.m. until Saturday at 2 p.m. | 4-H Family Camp | Admission: $50 | Location: Kolob Community Center, 12 Aspen Drive, Springdale.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Nature School Open House | Admission: Free | Location: Mathis Park, 1820 W. Mathis Park Place, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Festival of Flavors | Admission: $10 | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
Music
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Karaoke with DJ Janelle | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, noon to 1 p.m. | Vivace | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | JR & The Mulberries | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | The 8EEZ Band | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Mike & Elaine | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Breeze Restaurant, 1275 E. Red Mountain Circle, Ivins.
- Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | Luke Randall | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Breeze Restaurant, 1275 E. Red Mountain Circle, Ivins.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight | First Friday | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 9:30 p.m. to midnight | Last Call Club Night at The Grille | Admission: $5 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, starting at 7 a.m. | Parowan City Half Marathon | Admission: $15-$60 | Location: Iron County Fairgrounds, 50 N. 600 East, Parowan.
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Paddleboard Yoga at Desert Color | Admission: $20 | Location: The Shores Resort, 820 W. Akoya Pearl, St. George.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.