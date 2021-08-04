Buying a used car? Discover 4 reasons why you’ve got it made at Stephen Wade

Aerial photo of Stephen Wade Auto Center complex, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Stephen Wade Auto Center, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you’re looking to hit the road this summer with a fresh set of wheels, now is the ideal time to get top dollar for your trade-in and find the perfect used car at Stephen Wade Auto Center.

Stephen Wade Auto Center eliminates the stress and hassle of the typical used car buying experience. Offering a massive inventory of quality pre-owned vehicles to suit every customer’s needs, it’s the only dealership in Southern Utah with 13 brands of cars, trucks and SUVs all in the same place.

Herb Anderson, marketing director for Stephen Wade Auto Center, said most buyers browse numerous websites and drive to multiple dealerships to look at cars before figuring out what they actually want in their next vehicle.

“At Stephen Wade, you don’t have to do that,” Anderson said. “Everything’s on one block.”

Shop the largest selection

With an inventory of more than 800 vehicles at any given time, Stephen Wade Auto Center is Southern Utah’s one-stop destination to buy used cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs. Whatever make or model you’re looking for, there’s no better place to see an extensive selection of quality vehicles at competitive prices. In fact, Anderson said most are priced so well they only stay on the lot for a week or two.

“I can’t think of anywhere else you can go and experience all this inventory in one place,” he added. “An auto mall is composed of many different brands and dealership owners offering a different experience. Here, you know that we’re going to treat you like family.”

Shop the way you want

Stephen Wade Auto Center makes buying a used car simple and flexible, saving customers both time and money. Choose to browse online and finish the paperwork at the dealership, do it all in person or search and buy entirely from the comfort of home.

Tour all seven stores or stay at one dealership while their sales experts get the cars you’re interested in and bring them to you for a test drive. Anderson said everyone at the Stephen Wade family of dealerships takes pride in offering a convenient, no-pressure buying experience.

Buy from the best

Stephen Wade Auto Center team members go above and beyond to serve customers, Anderson said. Their knowledgeable staff will work with every car buyer to help them find the right vehicle, maintenance services and warranty options for their needs.

That’s just one of many reasons why they recently earned a bevy of ribbons in the Best of Southern Utah contest, including gold in the new car dealership and oil and lube shop categories along with silver for used car dealership, auto service center and tire store.

Buy with confidence

Getting a used car from a private seller or a dealership without a solid reputation is a gamble, but buying from the Stephen Wade family of dealerships takes all the guesswork out of the equation. Every vehicle on their lot undergoes a detailed inspection to make sure it’s ready for you.

Before becoming available to potential buyers, used cars must pass a rigorous 101-point inspection to ensure they’re worthy to carry the dealership’s name. For added peace of mind, Stephen Wade Auto Center also offers protection and warranty packages to help keep vehicles in top condition.

Offering the largest selection of new and used vehicles in Southern Utah, Stephen Wade Auto Center features 13 brands with makes and models to fit every lifestyle, all conveniently located on the same block. Over the past 28 years, customers have come to expect quality local sales personnel, service technicians and mechanics and parts specialists to assist with all their automotive needs.

“We want to provide you with the easiest way to keep your business local,” Anderson said.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Stephen Wade Auto Center | Address: 150 W. Hilton Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-222-7605 | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.