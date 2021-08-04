June 27, 1966 – July 25, 2021

Anne Anderson, 55, passed away on July 25, 2021. Anne was born June 27, 1966, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Wilford Alvin Draper and Elaine Jeffs.

Anne grew up and went to school in Salt Lake City, Utah. She loved nature and exploring and as soon as she could, began her nomadic lifestyle. She lived in many places including San Francisco, San Diego, and Sacramento in California, Sedona and Flagstaff in Arizona, and a few different towns in Arkansas, and many many places in between with extended camping. During these last few years, she lived in Santa Clara, Utah, and finally Hildale, Utah.

Anne was never comfortable with traditional career paths and mostly chose jobs that provided her the freedom to travel and explore. She loved the outdoors and learning new activities, including road and mountain biking, hiking, kayaking and rock climbing. She had a particular fondness of lakes and rivers. One of her favorite times was working as a river guide on the American River near Sacramento. She was super personable and made many friends wherever she wandered.

Anne is survived by her siblings Joseph (Chandler, Arizona), Matthew (Austin, Texas), Samuel (Colorado City, Arizona), Helen (Colorado City, Arizona), Naomi (Santa Clara, Utah), Hyrum (Dublin, California), and Rulon (St. George, Utah). Anne is preceded in death by her mother, father and sister Susannah.

It was Anne’s wish to forgo the traditional formal funeral and burial and to be cremated instead. There will be a celebration of her life later in September with all of her siblings.

Special thanks to Dr. Heather Gilbert, her oncologist, and the team at ICC (Intermountain Cancer Center).

Special thanks to her sister Naomi who fought to bring her to Southern Utah where she could be close to family, her sister Afton who provided her an apartment where she could live independently, and to her sister Helen who looked after her during her final days.

Special thanks to her friend Kristina LaFargo, who’s friendship brought her great joy and peace.

Extra special thanks to the management and staff at Bee’s Marketplace. Annie adored her position there as a cashier and she went through great lengths to push through pain and discomfort to fulfill her duties there. Annie writes that her new job there pulled her completely out of depression, and she loved the financial freedom she was experiencing.

