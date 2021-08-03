Losing a loved one: What happens after the funeral?

Stock image courtesy of Metcalf Mortuary, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Losing a loved one leaves spouses, children and other family members with intense grief. Adding to that grief is the stress of planning and carrying out a funeral service, with many decisions and arrangements to be made.

But once the service and interment are complete, other questions still remain. This is where aftercare counseling can provide valuable support.

What is aftercare counseling?

Aftercare counseling is where funeral home staff meet personally with the family in the days or weeks following the funeral. These individuals are trained to help survivors work through their grief, but they can also advise them in settling more practical matters after the death of a loved one.

Stages of grief

An aftercare counselor can help loved ones work through their grief in its varying stages. Everyone grieves differently, and what is normal for one person or family may not be normal for another. Sometimes the stages of grief may repeat themselves with varying intensity.

Aftercare counseling offers valuable support and can facilitate additional help from clergy or professional counselors if needed. An aftercare counselor can also help surviving family members be mindful of taking care of their own needs, which can become difficult in the midst of their loss.

Survivor’s checklist

After the funeral, survivors are left with pressing practical matters that can leave them stressed and confused. Aftercare counselors are equipped to help families put their minds at ease by sorting through these matters with them and helping them navigate the changes, including the following:



Social Security.

Life insurance.

Bank accounts.

Brokerage accounts.

Property titles and deeds.

Trusts.

Registrations.

Property taxes.

Military benefits.

Union benefits.

Survivors are often left with pressing financial or legal matters to take care of after the emotional challenges of their loved one’s funeral services. Aftercare counseling can help them work through these issues, bringing incredible peace of mind during a very difficult time. An aftercare counselor can refer qualified legal, financial and other professional support where needed.

Aftercare needs vary from person to person. Some may just need information to help them know what to expect after a loss, while others might appreciate more emotional support. Before choosing a funeral home, ask them what services they offer after the funeral.

Along with funeral pre-planning that can bring incredible peace of mind, Metcalf Mortuary offers comprehensive aftercare counseling and support. To learn more, visit the Metcalf Mortuary website.

