Prepare for fall harvest, nurture yard with these tips for August

FEATURE —The heat is on, and yards and gardens are trying to keep up with high temperatures and drought conditions.

Consider these tips from the USU Extension Gardeners Almanac to help your garden succeed this month. Also included are links for further information.

Beginning in early August, plant selected cool season vegetables for a fall harvest.

Deadhead (cut off) spent blossoms of perennial and annual flowers.

Deep water established trees and shrubs about once per month during the heat of summer.

With limited water due to the drought, turfgrass should be the last priority for watering. Priorities include (in order of importance) trees, bushes, perennials, annuals and turfgrass.

Pests and Problems :

Written by JULENE REESE, USU Extension.

