Jan. 11, 1928 – Aug. 1, 2021

Phyllis Foremaster Wittwer, age 93, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in St. George, Utah.

Phyllis was born on Jan 11, 1928, in St. George to Ephraim Joseph and Golda Pritchard Foremaster. She married the love of her life, Erle John Wittwer on Oct. 15, 1946, in the St. George LDS Temple.

Phyllis was raised on the Foremaster ranch in Northern Arizona. She was her dad’s right-hand cowgirl. Phyllis loved to ranch. The family moved to St. George during the school year. In the seventh grade, she met the love of her life, Erle. The courtship continued through high school. They were married in October after graduating.

Phyllis accomplished many things in the lifetime. She was Dixie Roundup’s queen in 1946. She owned and managed the first Dairy Queen in St George until it sold in 1969. She then went on to Dixie State Bank where she became the operational manager. She retired after 30 years.

Phyllis loved to travel, especially to Quartzite. She loved yard selling, and she was a collector of dolls, cookie jars and antiques.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, three sons, John (Vicki), Steve (Joetta), and Khris (Lorraine) Wittwer; and son-in-law, Steven Day.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved daughter Laurana (Day).

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street St. George, Utah, with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment is at St George City Cemetery, 650 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, Utah.

Friends and family who are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service online. Please click on the link below:

http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/58041.

Funeral arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Phyllis’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.