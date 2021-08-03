Man hospitalized after semitractor-trailer goes off I-15 overpass north of Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A semitractor-trailer crashed and caught fire along Interstate 15 early Tuesday morning north of Cedar City.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on northbound I-15 just north of the Summit exit at mile marker 71, Utah Highway Patrol said in a written statement.

“A witness stated the semi veered off the road to the left and struck the barrier,” the news release said. The truck and trailer then went over the concrete barrier that lines the overpass and landed on Summit’s Center Street, which goes underneath I-15 at that point.

The male driver was able to climb out of the truck’s cab before it became fully engulfed in flames, UHP reported. He was transported via ambulance to the hospital, first to Cedar City Hospital and then to St. George Regional Medical Center, for treatment of injuries that were believed to be serious, officials say.

The driver was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, UHP said. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash caused the temporary closure of I-15 in both directions as the fire was extinguished. The truck ended up being completely destroyed by flames. Although the trailer and its contents didn’t burn as much, they too, were heavily damaged. The cargo consisted of various consumer goods, including computer server equipment.

That sparsely traveled section of Center Street in Summit remained closed well into the afternoon, as tow truck crews worked to remove the wreckage and debris.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.