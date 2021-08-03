Oct. 7, 1983 – July 29, 2021

David Lee Roy Lemasters returned home to his Heavenly Father on July 29, 2021. He was born on Oct. 7, 1983, to James L. Lemasters II and Vikki V. Lockhart in Montclair, California.

He lived in California until 1992. He then moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where he lived for a year. Finally, in 1993 he moved again with his family to Southern Utah where he has resided ever since. He graduated from Hurricane High School in 2001. He then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Washington Everett Mission.

He graduated with an associate’s degree in business from Colorado Technical University. He then attended The Le Cordon Bleu Institute in Las Vegas where he graduated with a degree in Culinary Arts. He dedicated his life to helping others and always put others before himself.

He married the love of his life, Samantha Lyn Thayer, on Feb. 29, 2020, after a seven-year relationship. They brought together a combined family with five children. After many jobs in the culinary field, he was finally able to achieve his life’s dream of owning a restaurant by being part owner of 700° Artisan Pizza in St. George, Utah.

He is survived by his wife Samantha; his five children, Destiny, Trinity, Isabella, Xavier and Brooklyn; his mother, Vikki Hall of Hurricane; his father, James Lemasters II of Western Australia; his three sisters Charity(Trenton) Pack of Las Vegas, Nevada, Rebekah (Scott) Clegg of Hurricane, Utah and Brittney (Spencer) Cook of Newport News, Virginia; two grandmothers, LaRue Lockhart of Hurricane and Christine Lemasters of West Covina, California; his in-laws Tony and Robin Thayer of Hurricane, Utah; and nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his little brother James Lee Lemasters III and two grandfathers, Lucky Lockhart and James Lemasters Sr.

Special thanks to the ICU staff at St. George Regional Hospital for their loving care and support.

The funeral service is on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street St. George, Utah, with viewings on Friday, August 6, 2021, 5-7 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to service.

Friends and family who are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service online. Please click on the link below:

http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/57919

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Venmo @samantha1429 or Spilsbury Mortuary.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street St. George, Utah. Family and friends are invited to sign David’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com