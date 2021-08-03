Restore your glow with skin therapies from Best of Southern Utah winner Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser

Stock image | Photo by Zinkevych/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Are you wanting to rejuvenate your natural beauty without surgery? Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser has the solutions.

Over time, skin loses its youthful glow as it starts breaking down faster than it can repair itself. While other treatments are effective in temporarily reducing the appearance of wrinkles and lines, laser therapy from Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser slows the aging process by stimulating the production of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid, the fundamentals of healthy skin.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to provide such amazing treatments and to see the incredible results,” owner Shannon Evans said.

Experience the Desert Sands difference

Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser, a division of Desert Sands Medical Clinics, has been building up steam within the medical aesthetics market since opening in September 2020. Recently, Best of Southern Utah voters recognized the clinics with gold and silver ribbons in various health categories.

It’s the only medical spa in the St. George area providing comfort sedation from a board-certified anesthesiologist in conjunction with laser therapy. The clinic also offers fillers and services for both men and women, including facials, chemical peels, dermaplaning, microneedling and more.

Evans, who worked as a registered nurse for over 25 years, takes pride in being able to offer cutting-edge skin care services in a welcoming environment where patient comfort and confidence is top priority.

“I know that we have the latest laser technology for the best results here in Southern Utah,” she said.

Profound Lift

Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser is the only medical spa in St. George offering the Profound Lift, an energy-based laser skin tightening therapy that can turn back the hands of time. Evans said it’s the treatment of choice for restoring youthful, vibrant skin, adding that most patients enjoy remarkable results for many years with just one session.

“One of my Profound patients says that her friends keep asking her what she has done or is doing because her skin looks so great,” she said.

Profound treats the lower third of the face along with lifting sagging jowls and skin under the neck while contouring the jawline to eliminate “double chin.” Evans said it can boost elastin levels by up to five times and is the only FDA-approved device on the market with a 100% response rate for facial wrinkles.

PDO thread lift

PDO thread lifting uses absorbable threads to raise, contour and suspend loose skin. The minimally invasive procedure is designed to create a brighter and more youthful look in common areas of sagging on the face, including the cheeks, jowls, neck and around the eyes.

Evans said the power of thread lifting is best illustrated by satisfied patients like Mary, who was seeking a solution for age-related collagen loss. Hoping to avoid the expense, downtime and potential complications associated with a facelift, she opted for PDO threads.

“After just a couple of weeks, I could see my collagen returning and lifting up those tough areas on my face and neck,” she said. “I’m so happy with my treatment and the exceptional job Desert Sands did in helping me understand my options. I’m for sure not any younger, but I feel that I’m growing old gracefully just the way I wanted.”

Vaginal rejuvenation

Over the course of a woman’s life, physical changes due to pregnancy, hormonal fluctuations or aging will inevitably occur. The CO2RE Intima laser system is a quick, safe and effective vaginal rejuvenation method proven to enhance both appearance and function, helping women feel more confident about their intimate health.

Designed specifically to meet the needs of vaginal tissue, the innovative laser technology stimulates the production of new collagen fibers to restore elasticity, firmness and control of the muscles within the vaginal walls. Evans said the CO2RE Intima has one of the highest satisfaction ratings among vaginal rejuvenation procedures, with 95% of patients reporting moderate to dramatic improvement.

“I love the CO2RE Intima because I know what a difference it makes in women’s lives,” she added. “My goal is for women to avoid stress incontinence, dryness and vaginal tone problems by treating the area early rather than after the fact and to help avoid surgery down the road.”

At Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser, every patient’s journey begins with a thorough and caring professional skin consultation. Treatments are selected and optimized to meet the specific needs of each patient with the most innovative and comprehensive products and technologies.

To schedule a consultation, visit the Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser website or call 435-522-5190.

