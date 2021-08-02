Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

The Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area and campground is located off Exit 18 (Cedar Pocket) on I-15, though it's currently closed, Arizona, July 28, 2021 | Photo by Ammon Teare, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 1.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — A suspect listed on the Utah sex offender registry is back in jail following his arrest Tuesday when officers found him fleeing from a crash – just hours after he was released from jail on a sex offender violation charge filed the previous day.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — On a patch of land in northwest Arizona that has narrowly avoided several recent fires, the Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area has remained quiet and depopulated for over two years while undergoing significant renovations.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Glenn Beck, one of America’s best known conservative talk radio personalities, paid a visit to the Canyon Media studios in St. George Friday prior to attending a rally against human trafficking held later that day.

Read complete story here.

CEDAR CITY — In an effort to address recent public concerns regarding critical race theory and related topics, Iron County School District officials have issued a district-wide directive on racism.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Several roads including a major interstate were flooded in Southern Utah Sunday while a flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Cedar City and Enoch through 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.