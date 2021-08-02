Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

August 2, 2021
The Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area and campground is located off Exit 18 (Cedar Pocket) on I-15, though it's currently closed, Arizona, July 28, 2021 | Photo by Ammon Teare, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 1.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

Suspect with history of lewdness arrested hours after his release from jail

File photo of St. George Police officers investigating an incident at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, Utah, July 10, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A suspect listed on the Utah sex offender registry is back in jail following his arrest Tuesday when officers found him fleeing from a crash – just hours after he was released from jail on a sex offender violation charge filed the previous day.

Campground in Virgin River Gorge gets a facelift as BLM proposes new stay limits 

The Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area and campground is located off Exit 18 (Cedar Pocket) on I-15, though it’s currently closed, Arizona, July 28, 2021 | Photo by Ammon Teare, St. George News

ST. GEORGEOn a patch of land in northwest Arizona that has narrowly avoided several recent fires, the Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area has remained quiet and depopulated for over two years while undergoing significant renovations.

‘I love St. George’: Talk radio’s Glenn Beck pays a visit to Canyon Media

Talk radio host Glenn Beck spoke with fellow talk show host Kate Dalley during an interview for The Kate Dalley Show. Beck was paying a visit to the Canyon Media studios at the time while visiting St. George for an anti-human trafficking rally set to take place later that day, St. George, Utah, July 30, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Glenn Beck, one of America’s best known conservative talk radio personalities, paid a visit to the Canyon Media studios in St. George Friday prior to attending a rally against human trafficking held later that day.

Iron County School District board approves racism directive; mask wearing, bonds also discussed

Sign in front of Iron County School District office, Cedar City, Utah, July 29, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — In an effort to address recent public concerns regarding critical race theory and related topics, Iron County School District officials have issued a district-wide directive on racism.

Enoch, Enterprise report flooding, Flash Flood emergency issued

A sign for the Zion Canyon Medical Clinic buried under mud after a flash flood swept through on June 29, 2021. Springdale, Utah | Photo courtesy of Rebuild Zion Canyon Medical Clinic GoFundMe, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Several roads including a major interstate were flooded in Southern Utah Sunday while a flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Cedar City and Enoch through 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

