Nathaniel Lloyd Jones

Aug. 31, 1989 – July 24, 2021

Nathan is survived by his father, Isaac Jones; mother, Valerie Jones; sisters, Alexis Jones and Kimberly (Nicholas) Carter; and grandmother, Joan Jones. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Lyle Jones; grandfather, Donald Jones; and grandmother, June Jones.

Nathan grew up in Enterprise, Utah, where he graduated from Enterprise High School in 2007. After a year at Southern Utah University, he spent two years abroad in Italy and on the Island of Malta serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he learned to speak both Italian and Maltese, discovered a love for cooking, and shocked us all by finally admitting that maybe tomatoes weren’t actually that gross.

After his mission, Nathan returned to his studies at Southern Utah University, where he developed a love of Scuba Diving, before transferring to the University of Utah. In 2013, Nathan surprised us by saying he was moving to Hawaii. Although we thought he was joking at the time, three months later Nate made the move to the island of Oahu with nothing but two suitcases and a backpack and the determination to have the adventure of a lifetime.

Although his plans to become a professional scuba diver and live in a hut on the beach never quite panned out, Nathan got a job with Hawaiian Telecom where he held multiple positions, starting as a Consumer Sales Representative and working his way to his final position as a Core Engineer. He enjoyed getting to use his analytical brain to troubleshoot and find solutions to complicated problems.

Nathan had a big heart, a brilliant mind, and a sharp wit. He was always willing to help others, never afraid to argue his opinions, and always seemed to have a quick comeback that would have everyone laughing. He was loved by all who knew him and will be forever missed.

All are invited to join us for a Graveside Service followed by a Celebration of Life.

The Graveside Service will be held on Aug. 7, 2021 9-10 a.m. at the Enterprise City Cemetery located at: 565 E. 100 N. Enterprise, Utah, 84725

The Celebration of Life for Nathan will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. We will take the opportunity to mingle and share our favorite stories of Nate at the Enterprise City Community Center located at 475 E. 400 S. Enterprise, Utah, 84725

Share memories and pictures at nathanjonesmemorial.com