March 1, 1961 – July 22, 2021

Larry M Mangum, 60 of Donnelly, Idaho passed away on July 22, 2021, while doing what he loved the most, serving others.

Larry was the oldest of five children born in Rexburg Idaho on March 1, 1961 to Vergil and Sandra Muir Mangum, and attended Madison schools.

Larry married Mary Jane Hankel on June 19, 1982 in Georgetown, Colorado. They made their home in southeast Idaho and eventually settled in St. George, Utah, where they added four boys to their family. He enjoyed any and all things outdoors. He loved to explore the mountains on both snowmobile and ATV and enjoyed showing people new areas.

The last few years afforded him time to travel with family and friends on many fun trips. Puerto Vallarta became one of his favorite spots where he gained the name “Uncle Mustache.” In his younger years, he was involved with scouting, had a love for horses and enjoyed helping around the family farm.

In 2004 ,business opportunities brought them to Donnelly Idaho, Larry helped build and manage the Meadows at West Mountain. In 2011, he joined search and rescue, where he served as captain for the past 10 years in Valley County. As well as 1st Vice Commander for Idaho State Search and Rescue, serving the people of Idaho gave him great satisfaction.

He enjoyed his close relationship with Valley County Sherriff’s Department through Search and Rescue. Throughout his life, he looked for opportunities to serve other people. Larry served on Planning and Zoning Board of Donnelly and was involved with many other organizations.

The family would like to thank VCSO & VSCAR for their compassion and service to Larry and his family now and for many years. As well as many others.

He is survived by the love of his life, Mary Jane; his children, Kody (Erica) Mangum, Jessica Stephens, Michael (Jessica) Mangum, Travis Mangum; and 12 grandchildren, Chase, Cameron, Kash and Peyton (Kody and Erica), Caleb, Carter, Malakai, Zoei (Jessica), Karcyn, Piper and Indie (Michael and Jessica), Easton (Travis). He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Jill Mangum, Karen (Randy) Siddoway, Lee (Kathy) Mangum and Kris (Jeff) Roberts, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Larry is preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Mangum, his parents Vergil and Sandra Muir Mangum, as well as his grandparents Cecil and Edith Mangum, and Marlin and Irene Muir.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July, 31 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, located at 400 Elo Road, McCall, Idaho. A viewing will be held on Friday, July 30 at the same location from 5-8 p.m. Funeral arrangements are being handled by McCall Funeral Home. Internment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George, Utah.

In lieu of flowers we have a donation fund set up for Search and Rescue.

PO Box 144

Donnelly, Idaho, 83615