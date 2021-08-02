Size really does matter: Find the right fit with tips from the sleep experts at Best Mattress

Stock image | Photo by Wavebreakmedia/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — King? Queen? Full? It may sound like a confusing card game, but when it comes to finding the right mattress, the experts at Best Mattress will help you spot the bluff.

Best Mattress general manager Joe Graziano says mattress size is key when it comes to a good night’s sleep. Even if the bed is comfortable, getting to a restful state may be challenging if your feet are hanging off the end or you’re worried about rolling off the side.

“Every mattress will feel different to every customer with everyone being so different,” he added. “That’s why it’s so important to have many choices in size, firmness and features.”

Finding your size

Mattresses are usually available in six common sizes, ranging from the slender twin to the expansive California king. Finding your personal fit and matching it to your preferences can improve your sleep and help you feel amazing in the morning. For maximum comfort, Graziano recommends buying the largest mattress your bedroom will allow.

“Mattress size is very important,” he said. “You don’t want something too big for your room, but you also don’t want something too small for your body. Being comfortable with the size is important for you to sleep well.”

As Southern Utah’s sleep specialists since 2008, the experts at Best Mattress are dedicated to helping customers achieve deeply restorative rest by matching them with the mattress of their dreams. They offer the only showrooms in the area where shoppers can compare products from Tempur-Pedic, Instant Comfort, Posh + Lavish, Serta, Sealy, Stearns & Foster and many others.

Browse the Best Mattress catalog here.

King vs. California king

If you keep waking up with your feet hanging over the edge of the bed, you’re probably not getting the restful sleep you need. Traditional mattress sizes may not offer enough length for taller people, and width must also be considered if the tall sleeper shares the bed with a partner.

King and California king mattresses offer the same amount of space – just proportioned differently. Measuring 72-by-84 inches, a California king is longer than a standard king but not as wide.

The California king is also best suited for larger rooms, especially when you may want more space on either side of the bed. Graziano said California king mattresses are perfect for taller people and pair well with an adjustable base.

Discover the ideal mattress for every body type here.

Time to upgrade

Twin beds are a mainstay in childhood bedrooms, but kids grow quickly. So when is the right time to invest in something a bit bigger?

“The best time to upgrade to a larger size is when you have space in the room,” Graziano said. “It’s important to be able to move around freely in the mattress without feeling like you may fall off.”

Full mattresses are great for guest rooms and kids’ bedrooms, Graziano said, adding that both adults and teenagers enjoy the size because it allows for plenty of room to spread out without taking up too much space in a smaller area. They’re also compatible with adjustable bases for ultimate comfort.

Read more about mattress sizes here.

Options for every sleep style

Everyone has their own unique way of sleeping, and no one mattress is perfect for everybody. Back sleepers require support that can be felt evenly along the length of their body. However, side sleepers are more likely to experience discomfort in the hips and shoulders from an unsupportive mattress and need a bed with cushioning that conforms to the body’s curves and relieves pressure. Stomach sleepers benefit from a firmer mattress that stabilizes the torso.

“Whether you’re a side, stomach or back sleeper, you need to have a size that won’t allow your feet to hang off and give you enough space for just you or you and your partner,” Graziano said. “That’s one of the reasons why it’s so important to test out the mattresses the way you would actually sleep.”

If you’re concerned that a particular mattress may not suit you, rest assured knowing that all Best Mattress products come with a sleep satisfaction guarantee. If you don’t love your mattress after 120 days, exchange it without a restocking fee.

Learn more about choosing the right mattress here.

To speak with a Best Mattress sleep specialist today about the perfect mattress – or any of their bases and foundations, bed frames, bedding, pillows and other accessories – call 877-759-8155 or visit the Best Mattress website for more information.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Best Mattress | Telephone: 877-759-8155 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

| Website. Locations: St. George East: 2376 Red Cliffs Drive | 435-251-9585. St. George West: 1177 W. Sunset Blvd. | 435-656-3560. Mesquite, Nevada: 1060 W. Pioneer Blvd. | 702-345-3537.



Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.