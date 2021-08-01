Enoch, Enterprise report flooding, Flash Flood emergency issued

A sign for the Zion Canyon Medical Clinic buried under mud after a flash flood swept through on June 29, 2021. Springdale, Utah | Photo courtesy of Rebuild Zion Canyon Medical Clinic GoFundMe, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Several roads including a major interstate were flooded in Southern Utah Sunday while a flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Cedar City and Enoch through 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

At about 4:20 p.m. the NWS released a statement telling residents in Enoch to get to high ground, calling it a “life-threatening” situation. Interstate 15 between Cedar City and Enoch has been intermittently closed and officials say to expect major delays in the area. They also say that if your vehicle stalls while trying to ford flooded areas, to abandon the vehicle as rising water may engulf the vehicle and sweep it away.

A reverse 911 has gone out to residents in Enterprise asking for help filling sandbags.

This story will be updated as conditions warrant.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.