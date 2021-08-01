Enterprise residents rally after storm causes flooding, power outage

A group of volunteers fortify an Enterprise home against flooding, Enterprise, Utah, July 31, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Amy Rasmussen, St. George News

ENTERPRISE — A storm hit the hills northwest of Enterprise last evening, causing flooding and power outages before a drop of rain had fallen in town, said Enterprise Fire Chief Brendan Moody.

“That was around 7 p.m.,” Moody told St. George News. “We put out a reverse 911 call to get people to help us fill and transport sandbags to mitigate the flood.”

Within the hour, several hundred residents had mobilized to lend a hand to divert the rushing floodwaters. In addition to Enterprise Fire Department, Emergency and Utility Services, Washington County Emergency Services were on scene.

“We owe them a big thanks,” Moody said. “They’re always willing and quick to assist when we need them.”

Meanwhile, the entire town had lost power, which affected at least 1,800 residents for 20 minutes, Moody said. The basements of four homes had flooded as the waters rushed into town via channels cut by the wildfire that ripped through the area on June 18.

Moody said that he felt a great deal of relief when he closed the Emergency Operations Center around 11:30 p.m.

“Incidents like these are stressful,” he said. “You’re inundated with calls, while you’re making lots of high-stakes decisions. Then, once it’s taken care of, and you can send people home for the night, there’s a great sense of relief.”

While Moody said there were no injuries to report, the remnants of last night’s flood can still be seen around town in the form of roads and bridges that have been undercut by floodwaters, as well as some mud and rocks spread across some roadways.

“There will still be some cleanup to do,” Moody said. “And we’re bracing for more rain later today.”

The reverse 911 call, which goes out to every home that has registered, was crucial in getting the help emergency crews needed to divert floodwaters away from vulnerable areas. But Moody said there are still many households that are not registered.

“It’s my hope that some of these households will call in and get on the list,” he said. “There are times we need all the help we can get, and that’s the best way to get the word out.”

Those who wish to be added to the list should call the City of Enterprise offices at 435-878-2221.

