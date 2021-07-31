Don’t drive dirty! Quick Quack Car Wash set to open 5 locations across Southern Utah

Giveaway car at the new Quick Quack Car Wash in Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Quick Quack Car Wash, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Aiming to be “fast, clean and loved everywhere,” Quick Quack Car Wash is busting into the Southern Utah market with five locations slated to open by the end of 2021.

After breaking ground this spring on Sunset Boulevard in St. George, along State Street in Hurricane and just off Interstate 15 in Cedar City’s Providence Center, Quick Quack is nearly ready to showcase the fastest, cleanest car wash experience in town. The company also has plans for two more locations in St. George and Washington City in the near future.

Amaris Garcia, director of marketing and public relations for Quick Quack, said each new location will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening event. The first 100 customers on opening day will receive swag bags and breakfast, and five “lucky ducks” will win a year of free car washes.

Southern Utah drivers can stop by and enjoy a free wash as many times as they like during each location’s first 12 days of operation. Additionally, customers who sign up for any unlimited membership plan during the grand opening event will receive their first month free with a $1 activation fee.

Leading up to each grand opening, Quick Quack will organize a preview fundraiser to benefit a local individual, family or nonprofit organization. Customers are encouraged to make donations in exchange for car wash passes, and every dollar will be matched by the company. If you know of a worthy cause in the community, request a nomination form by emailing [email protected].

Quick Quack is also giving customers a chance to win a 2021 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Convertible valued at approximately $37,000, plus a free month of car washes to keep it shining like new. Visit the Quick Quack website and fill out the entry form to play. The sweepstakes runs until Dec. 19, and the winner will be announced on New Year’s Day.

“In addition to our grand opening celebration, this is just our way of showing the community how excited we are to open new locations in St. George, Cedar City and Hurricane,” Garcia said.

The Cedar City location will be the first to open. The preview fundraiser will be held on Aug. 2 from 4-7 p.m., and the 12 days of free car washes begins Aug. 4.

Quick Quack provides a speedy car wash with friendly guided service at clean and convenient locations. Mindful of water conservation efforts, particularly in Southern Utah’s desert climate, the company uses a reclamation system that recycles most of the water used in every car wash. Along with saving water, this system also eliminates storm drain pollution harmful to fish and other wildlife.

“This water is put through a state-of-the-art filtration system, so we use a fraction of the water used at home or other car washes,” Garcia said, adding that Quick Quack uses only environmentally safe biodegradable soaps.

Quick Quack operates with the mission of providing a premium car wash experience while changing lives for the better, both within their team and throughout each community they serve. The company gives back through donations, community fundraisers and marketing efforts including Random Quacks of Kindness and 12 days of giving during the holiday season.

Currently serving customers at 32 locations between Logan and Payson, Quick Quack is Utah’s largest and fastest-growing car wash chain. Garcia said the company decided to expand into the Southern Utah area to bring added value to drivers no matter where they travel in the Beehive State.

“As Utah is already a state in which we have a rich history and current operations, we were excited to add another Utah market to the team.”

