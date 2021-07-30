Feb. 26, 1934 – July 28, 2021

Udell Snow Anderson, 87, of St. George, Utah passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. He was born Feb. 26, 1934, in Ephraim, Utah to Janet Snow and Francis Anderson. He married the beautiful Nedra Armstrong from Manti. They were sealed in the Los Angeles, California temple.

Udell was raised in Ephraim, Utah, with his siblings Blaine and Thelma. Udell had the honor to serve in the United States Army in Germany. He and Nedra raised their family in Redondo Beach, California. Udell worked in retail management for Broadway Department Stores and owned a Los Angeles Times distribution business.

He also sold real estate in Southern California. He enjoyed working with his hands, building furniture, learning history, spending time with family and most of all being with and traveling with Nedra.

He is survived by Marisa Anderson, Vicki, and Bruce Palmer; Cindy and David Hancock; and Wendy and Glendon Whiteley; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Interment will take place in Manti Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St. St. George, Utah. Family and friends are invited to sign Udell’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com