March 12, 1949 – July 25, 2021

Shirl Bruce Neilson (respectfully known as Bruce) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on July 25, 2021.

Bruce was born on March 12, 1949, to Shirl and Joy Neilson in St George, Utah. As a small toddler, his parents moved their little family out to Los Angeles, California, where he grew up in the San Fernando Valley.

He graduated from North Hollywood High School in 1967, and eventually went on to serve an LDS mission in Argentina for two years. In 1972, he married the little sister of one of his childhood friends, Beverly Daum, and together they had three children, then later divorced in 1981.

Bruce was a free spirit and had his wild days. He had met his co-worker’s little sister, Christine Larsen, and was smitten. She wasn’t into the “wild life” and refused to date him, until he tamed his wild ways. With some determination, and effort, he straightened up.

They were married in 1985. She also had three children from a previous marriage, and he adopted them all as his own. Together they had two more, bringing the total to eight beautiful kids.

Bruce was a mechanic his entire life, and he was great at it. When he wasn’t at work working on cars, he was at home working on them. You could always find him in the garage. He was always willing to help friends and neighbors with their vehicles, and was always willing to do trade work.

He was an avid skier as well, whether it be in the water or on the snow. He was a hunter and favored the black powder hunt. He had a sweet tooth like no other and just loved chocolate! He loved the mountains and camping. He loved boating, especially out at Lake Powell. The outdoors was his home away from home.

He is preceded in death by his father, Shirl Neilson, and his younger brother Rodney Neilson. He is survived by his mother, Joy Neilson; two younger sisters: Lori (Dan) Lunt, and Cheri (Scott) Gubler; his wife Christy; children: Ryan Neilson (Jeannette), Taylor Neilson (Tammy), Irene Neilson LongRifle, Chad Neilson (Christeen), Cory Neilson (Brooke), Amanda Neilson Greenwood (Josh), Heather Neilson Bell-Porter (Dan), Kariann Neilson Leavitt (JD); 34 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held Friday, August 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.