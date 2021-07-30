Due to recent rain, some fire restrictions lifted in Southern Utah, Arizona Strip

File photo by Photoboyko/iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — If you’ve been longing to build a campfire and roast that perfect marshmallow this summer, you may now be in luck, as the Bureau of Land Management announced Thursday that some fire restrictions have been rescinded.

Due to recent rainfall, improved fuel conditions and reduced fire danger, Color Country Interagency Fire Managers are fully removing fire restrictions on the Arizona Strip and the Dixie National Forest, while reducing fire restrictions from Stage 2 back to Stage 1 on all other unincorporated county, state and BLM administered public lands in the following Utah counties: Washington, Kane, Garfield, Iron and Beaver beginning Friday, according to a press release issued by the BLM.

Firefighters are responding to multiple lightning caused fires daily as drought conditions remain in place for much of Utah.

“Although we have had some much-needed rain recently, weather predicting models are forecasting drier conditions for August through October that will once again increase fire danger,” BLM Color Country Fire Management Officer Josh Tibbetts said in the news release.

“Even though we are reducing fire restrictions, using caution and ‘fire sense’ should very much be a priority while recreating responsibly as the potential for human caused wildfires still exists,” Tibbetts said.

The following acts are still prohibited on other unincorporated county, state and BLM administered public lands identified above until fire danger decreases and fire restrictions are rescinded.

No campfires or open fires outside of agency improved and maintained campgrounds and home sites in southwest Utah. Running water is required on cabins or homesites on unincorporated private land. Devices fueled by liquid petroleum are allowed.

No discharging of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices outside of incorporated city limits (city specific restrictions may apply).

No shooting of exploding targets or tracer ammunition.

No cutting, grinding or welding of metal in areas of dry vegetation. This includes acetylene torches.

No use of equipment without a working and properly maintained spark arrestor (if required).

No smoking near vegetation or outside of a developed recreation site, personal vehicle or building.

Campfires are allowed at Glen Canyon in established campgrounds within established rings and below the water line only, in areas completely void of vegetation.

Be aware that fire restrictions will be slightly different among agencies and these restrictions do not apply to incorporated cities, the release states. Check the specific fire restrictions with the respective land management agency before visiting.

Agency specific restrictions and reference maps are posted online.

Don’t forget

Fireworks and exploding targets are always restricted on public lands. Increased fire danger is expected to return to southwest Utah and northern Arizona when the monsoonal moisture leaves the area. Ensure your campfire is completely out before you leave and all ignition sources are a safe distance away from vegetation to prevent unwanted wildfires.

Find more information on preventing unwanted human caused wildfires, online or on Twitter @UtahWildfire.

