Canyon Media brings Fox Sports to Southern Utah airwaves on new station

Canyon Media Group brings Fox Sports radio station to Southern Utah, St. George, Utah, July 30, 2021 | Photo by E. George Goold, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Sports fans in Southern Utah have a new radio station all for themselves.

Canyon Media brought Fox Sports to the airwaves in Southern Utah, providing fans with 24/7 coverage of local and national sports stories and events. Ben Lindquist, general manager of Canyon Media Group, spoke to St. George News about the new station, now broadcasting at 99.5 FM in St. George and 93.1 FM and 1400 AM in Cedar City.

“We felt like there was a void in the market for high-quality sports radio that had a mix of big name personalities, combined with local programming that focused on local and regional sports,” Lindquist said.

He added that there has been a great deal of migration among sports talk personalities, and Canyon Media went out and analyzed who had the best sports programming.

“We went with Fox Sports,” Lindquist said. “When you think about pioneers of sports talk like Dan Patrick, mixed with guys who took it to new levels like Colin Cowherd and Doug Gottlieb, it makes for a pretty entertaining day of sports talk.”

Combined with national sports coverage, the new station will provide local coverage of high school and college teams, as well as professional teams.

“Then you add our new afternoon super show serving local high school sports, Dixie State, Southern Utah University, the Jazz and the Raiders,” Lindquist said, “and we feel like we have a good landing spot for those fans looking for compelling sports talk.”

Canyon Media radio personality Mark Musgrave, aka The Voice You Know, will be spearheading the local and regional sports coverage for the new station.

“I’m very excited,” Musgrave told St. George News. “It’s been, for me, two years in the making. We just want to add to the coverage of local high school sports, college and more.”

The new station has broad appeal, he added

“All sports fans in Washington and Iron County, we’ll have that reach up into Cedar City and into St. George,” Musgrave said, adding that it will have something for just about everyone. “Athletes, parents, football fans, basketball fans. We’re going to talk about everything.”

Next week, St. George News will have a preview of the new daily local sports show featuring Musgrave and local sports personalities.

