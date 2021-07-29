New airline offers nonstop service between St. George and Los Angeles, with fares starting at $49

St. George Regional Airport, St. George, Utah, May 24, 2019 | File photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Avelo Airlines is expanding its service in Utah with nonstop service between St. George and Los Angeles.

Starting Oct. 7, Avelo will connect St. George Regional Airport and LA’s Hollywood Burbank Airport two times per week. One-way fares starting at $49 can be booked at aveloair.com. With the addition of St. George Regional to its network, Avelo will serve three destinations in Utah: the St. George, Ogden and Provo airports.

“We are looking forward to bringing more choice, affordability and Avelo’s Soul of Service to St. George,” Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy, said in a press release issued by the company. “With this exclusive nonstop service to Los Angeles, St. George now has direct access to the best of Southern California through the region’s most convenient and relaxing airport. LA has never been easier or more affordable to reach.”

Avelo operates a fleet of Boeing Next Gen 737 aircraft, which are known for their fuel efficiency. Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 189 seats will service the new route, providing customers with multiple seating options. Avelo aircraft feature 60 seats with up to 9 inches of extra legroom starting at $11.

“The return of convenient, nonstop access to Southern California is a big step forward for us,” Airport Manager Rich Stehmeier said. “We set a record for usage in May, and we expect that this will only help fuel the popularity of SGU as a low-stress, high value choice for travelers.”