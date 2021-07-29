Organizers plan 3 monthly ‘slow roll’ bicycling events in Cedar City

Participants line up for a neighborhood "slow roll" event, Cedar City, Utah, May 7, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Encouraged by the popularity of previous “slow roll” bicycle riding events staged in Cedar City, organizers are planning three more such rides over the next three months, starting Thursday evening.

Matt Bolus of the nonprofit Cedar City Bike Works said Thursday’s event is scheduled to last from 6-9 p.m. at the Southview Trailhead (click here for map).

Bolus said it’ll be the first slow roll to be held in that location; previous community rides have taken place downtown. The most recent such event, which was sponsored by the city, took place on May 7 around the streets of the Southern Utah University campus.

The idea behind the venue change, Bolus said, is to get people out to try the recent additions to the area’s mountain bike trail system, including a new skills park that was unveiled in June.

For those who don’t want to venture off-road, the ride will include the option of staying on the paved asphalt, Bolus said, adding that people of all ages are invited to participate in the free event and that all forms of active transportation are welcome, including pedestrians, skateboards, roller skates, strollers, unicycles, et cetera.

Kaleigh Bronson-Cook of Canyon Creek Services, one of the nonprofit organizations that is helping spearhead the event, said the goal of the slow roll is to “promote family bonding and access to community resources.”

“Connected families are protected families,” states the event’s tagline.

Attendees will each receive a free “swag bag,” and corn dogs will be provided by the Corn Dog Company vendor truck while supplies last.

Cedar City’s next two monthly slow roll events are scheduled for Aug. 26 at Bicentennial Park and Sept. 30 at the Veterans Park baseball fields.

The trio of rides are sponsored by the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, Iron County Prevention Coalition, Cedar City Events, Canyon Creek Services, Iron Trailcraft, Family Bicycle Outfitters, Cedar Cycle, Outlander Cycle Repair, RedRock Bicycle Company, and Cedar City Bike Works.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.